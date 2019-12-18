Harrison County Deputies want help IDing victim of confessed serial killer

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – Authorities in Mississippi are asking for the public’s help in identifying a victim of a confessed serial killer and are using a sketch drawn by suspect.

News outlets report the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released a sketch of the victim drawn by Samuel Little. The sheriff’s office says Little has confessed to the murders of five women from the Gulfport area. Three of the victims have been identified.

The sketch shows a black woman in her early to mid-20s who weighed about 130 pounds and stood about 5-feet tall.

Little started confessing to killings last year and has so far admitted to 93 slayings across 19 states.