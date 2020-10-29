Harrison County officials extend curfew in aftermath of Hurricane Zeta

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Due to damaged roads, bridges, traffic signals and other infrastructure, Harrison County Board of Supervisors has extended curfew until 10 a.m. Thursday, October 29.

Responders, utilities services and road department services are currently working to make repairs and clear roadways for the public’s safety. Essential services workers are urged to use caution as people report to work throughout the county during the hours before the curfew expires.

The Harrison County Offices and Courthouse will open at noon on Thursday.

Hancock EMA Director Rupert Lacy advises that if you do not need to travel on Thursday, please do not.

