Harrison County to open shelters ahead of Zeta, mandatory evacuation issued

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Zeta, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at 2110 GMT (5:10 p.m. ET). (NOAA/NESDIS/STAR via AP)

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Harrison County EMA, the following storm shelters will open at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28:

County Farm Road 361 Shelter – 15038 County Farm Road in Gulfport

Saucier Lizana Road 361 Shelter – 23771 Saucier Lizana Road in Saucier

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, a mandatory evacuation has been issued for the cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead and Waveland. The evacuation is for low lying areas, residents living on rivers, river inlets, bayou creeks and in travel trailers, modular homes or mobile homes, homes under construction or partially constructed homes.

The low lying areas include the following:

Shoreline Park (East and West side of Highway 603)

North Beach – Cedar Point

South Beach Blvd. – Bay St. Louis and Waveland

Southside of Diamondhead

Clermont Harbor

Lakeshore

Ansley/Heron Bay

Pearlington

Harbor Drive

Chapman Road

Jourdan River Drive

Masks will be required at shelters. Coast Transit Authority will provide transportation to and from the shelters. Please call 228-896-8080 to arrange transportation with CTA.

Here are some guidelines on what to bring and not bring to the Harrison County shelters.

Do Bring:

• Prescriptions and any other emergency medications

• Extra clothing, pillows, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

• Your child’s stuffed animal

• Blanket or other “lovey”

• Your emergency kit

• Hand sanitizer

• Foods that meet your dietary requirements

• Important personal documents

• Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys

• Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

• Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you

• Books, games and other ways to entertain your family and yourself

Don’t Bring:

• Alcoholic beverages

• Illegal drugs

• Weapons

What about pets?

Please make arrangements for your pet before coming to the shelter. There are some hotels in Harrison County that will accept pets.

