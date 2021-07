HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office announced Harry Hylander was taken into custody overnight at hotel in Clinton with the assistance of Clinton and Byram police.

Hylander was wanted for questioning in the double homicide investigation of Sarah and David Hylander.

The two were found dead in a home off Midway Road after deputies were called to do a wellness check. Charges are now pending in the case.