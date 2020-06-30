Harry Sanders resigns as Lowndes County Board of Supervisors president

Lowndes County supervisor Harry Sanders listens as Bishop Scott Volland, unseen, asks the county to consider removing a Confederate monument from the courthouse lawn during a Lowndes County Board of Supervisors meeting, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Columbus, Miss. After rejecting a proposal to move the monument, Sanders said this week that African Americans “became dependent” during slavery and have had a harder time “assimilating” into American life as other groups who have been mistreated have. His remark has prompted calls for his resignation. (Claire Hassler/The Commercial Dispatch, via AP)

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday morning, District One Supervisor Harry Sanders stepped down from his role as President of the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors However, he did not resign from the board completely.

Critics have called for Sanders to resign from the board after his comments earlier this month. He said that African Americans “became dependent” during slavery and as a result, have had a harder time “assimilating” into American life than other mistreated groups.

Sanders began the meeting by announcing his resignation as Board President, but he choose to keep his spot as the district one supervisor. District 3 supervisor John Holliman is now Board President.

In a 3-2 resolution Supervisors Jeff Smith, Leroy Brooks, and Trip Hairston called for Sanders to resign from the Board completely. WCBI reached out to Sanders, Holliman, and Hairston. All three had no comment.

All county business has been pushed back to the next meeting on Monday, July 6th. Supervisor Smith said it will be hard to conduct county business until this issue is resolved.

