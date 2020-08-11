Hartfield Academy graduate shot in Jackson counts his blessings after released from hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hartfield Academy football standout and Mississippi State football recruit has had to put his gridiron hopes on pause. After he was caught in the crossfire on Cromwell St. on his way to visit family. The victim and his family are speaking out for justice.

A violent weekend in Jackson with at least seven men being shot on Sunday alone left Warren Flemming caught in the line of fire on Cromwell begging for the violence to stop.

“We use to walk these streets in this neighborhood every day,” Flemming said. “I don’t know what would make the need to put me in harm.”

Warren Fleming, of Jackson who was caught in the biggest one-off Cromwell St., was shot once. The bullet missed his spine by just two inches.

“I’m in pain,” Flemming expressed. “But all I can honestly say is thank you to god.”

All he was simply doing was visiting family before leaving for college.

“On the way to my aunt’s house to pack and leave for school in the morning,” Flemming explained. “I’m supposed to go play football at Mississippi State, I turned on to my aunt’s street and without even being on the street for 30 seconds shots started getting fired at me.”

Flemming was rushed to the hospital after falling to the ground by his aunt’s house.

His brother once served on the Jackson Police force, called out the city to crackdown more on crime.

“The mayor, the city government, we got to do something about this I mean an innocent child driving,” Kenneth Short said. “Just graduated from high school to go play ball at an SEC school.”

Police as of now still do not have a suspect or motive in this case. The other two victims shot were hospitalized. One was listed as stable, the other critical. If you have any information in this matter, you’re urged to call crime stoppers.

The other two shootings on Sunday took place at the intersection of Ellis Ave. and Lynch St. Plus on the 200 block of West Woodrow Wilson Ave. If you have any information on an arrest call crime stoppers.