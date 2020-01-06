Harvey Weinstein arrives at court ahead of sex assault trial

NEW YORK (AP) – Harvey Weinstein and several women who have accused him of sexual misconduct converged Monday at a New York City courthouse ahead of his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault.

The 67-year-old movie mogul entered the building Monday leaning on a walker following recent back surgery. He, his lawyers and a judge were handling the final preparations before jury selection starts this week.

A group of Weinstein’s accusers spoke with reporters outside court, including actress Rose McGowan. She thanked the women who will testify for representing many more women she says may never get their day in court.