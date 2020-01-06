Harvey Weinstein indicted on new sex crimes charges in Los Angeles

FILE – In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives for a pre-trial hearing in New York. Weinstein’s trial begins Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, more than two years after a torrent of women began accusing him of misconduct. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Prosecutors say Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on new sex crime charges in Los Angeles, just as his trial on separate rape and sexual assault charges in New York was poised to get underway.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a news release Monday that the Hollywood mogul has been charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.

Weinstein faces up to 28 years in state prison if he is convicted of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint. He has pleaded not guilty in the New York case and denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.