HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness, the Hattiesburg Police Department Benevolent Fund presents Remember My Name 5K.

The event is to bring awareness to domestic violence, as well as raise money for the department’s Christmas Party for children of Domestic Violence.

The event will feature face painting, outdoor games, educational resources, and a blood donation truck. The fee to enter is $20 and a t-shirt is included.

