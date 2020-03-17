Hattiesburg addresses city operations, court protocols and business guidelines amid COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Mayor Toby Barker was joined by city officials, community leaders, and Forrest General’s Dr. Steven Farrell and Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh to discuss city operations, court procedures and recent developments for business guidelines.

Barker stated, “Monitoring COVID-19 comes with many steps and factors – including listening to the medical community, meeting with stakeholder groups from the Greater Hattiesburg area, adjusting city services and personnel and working through CDC guidelines – all while trying to process and interpret recent recommendations from the President and the Governor. Today’s updates across city operations, court procedures and business guidelines will all help our community as we continue to work through this pandemic together.”

For city operations, employees over the age of 60, who interact frequently with the public, will begin working from home remotely on Wednesday, March 18. These employees will be put on administrative leave, consistent with a recommendation from the state auditor’s department; and currently affirmed by one legislative act – House Bill 1647. These employees – both full time and part-time – will continue to be paid.

Additionally, city administration and directors continue to share the importance of staying home if not well, operating good basic hygiene protocols and encourage any who are symptomatic to call a primary care physician, an immediate care facility or our own employee health clinic.

