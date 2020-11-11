Hattiesburg bestows 2020 Veteran of the Year award to retired Air Force sergeant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Veterans Committee hosted the Veterans Day Ceremony, which honored all those who served in every branch of the armed forces.

Special recognition went to the 2020 Veteran of the Year, Vernon F. Dahmer Jr., who is being honored this year for his 20 years of service in the Air Force from 1951 to 1971.

Dahmer is the son of slain civil rights activist Vernon Dahmer Sr.

“To be recognized and honored by my community and fellow veterans is above any honor and recognition I’ve ever received in my life time,” expressed Dahmer Jr., a retired Senior Master Sergeant U.S. Air Force.

The city has chosen a veteran each year since 1994. It celebrates men and women who have served their country through their military service.

Mr. Dahmer has done tours in the Korean and Vietnam wars, and retired as a senior master sergeant.

“It’s not a one man show. Unity, teamwork, respect, honor and all of that brings you forward, so to young people, if you have not yet determined really what you want to do in life, it’s a good place to start,” said Dahmer Jr.

The city recognizes veterans not only for their service, but for what they do in the community after they return also.

2019’s Veteran of the Year Billy Ray served in the Marine Corps. He said this year’s honoree is truly deserving.

“Vernon is certainly one of those people that contributed and has contributed and at 91 is still contributing and we appreciate all that he’s done and to pass the baton to him was a real honor for me,” said Ray.

