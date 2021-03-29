Hattiesburg church prepares for in-person service on Easter Sunday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – With COVID-19 vaccination efforts increasing across the country, people are starting to feel more safe meeting in-person.

Last Easter, most churches across the state closed in-person services due to the virus. For Easter 2021, more people feel comfortable to gather in-person.

Dr. Scott Hanberry, senior pastor at Hardy Street Baptist Church, said he’s excited and looking forward to seeing people’s faces for Easter services.

“There is something about looking one another in the eye and being in the same room, or even giving elbow bumps. Not as many hugs and not much close proximity, but being in the room has been life giving,” he said.

The church has hand sanitizing stations across the building for members. On the inside, the church seats will be spread out to ensure social distancing measures are enforced. Members are also encouraged to wear face masks.

“We have roped off sections of our sanctuary, but we feel like we are ready Easter crowd. We also have overflow space in our chapel and other parts of our building that will help us be prepared for the influx of people that usually come on Easter,” said Hanberry.

The church will deliver 200 to 300 Easter outreach packets to people in the community this week.

“We’re encouraging our families to take these to families in our neighborhood, and if they’ve got kids in their home, they want to drop them off and just share the message of Easter with them, this has been really special.”

Easter service will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Hardy Street Baptist Church on Sunday. The service will be streamed online for those who don’t feel comfortable attending in-person.