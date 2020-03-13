Hattiesburg citizens respond to newly identified coronavirus cases

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced there are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Forrest County. 12 News talked to neighbors in Hattiesburg about the cases.

Teanna Culberson said, “It’s something extreme and I really feel like people should take precautions. But like I said if you watch the news, it’s only affecting, usually, the older people with a weaker immune system, so it hasn’t really just killed anyone like my age or anything.”

Jennifer Kincaid said, “Honestly, I’m not laid back about it. I think we all need to take precautions, but I’m not panicking. So that’s just kind of how I feel about it.”

In a press conference, MSDH said they are not going to release information on what hospital patients are at.