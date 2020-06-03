Hattiesburg council members wear “I Can’t Breathe” shirts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two Hattiesburg city council members wore shirts in a meeting Tuesday night that read “I can’t breathe,” to show support of the Black Lives Matter Movement and George Floyd.

Ward 5 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado and Ward 2 Councilman Nicholas Brown said it was important to shed light on the issue. The message on their shirts were some of the last words Floyd uttered before dying in Minneapolis last week.

“We’ve lost another of many black lives in this country. And it’s important that I honor the loss of those lives. Because in this country, black lives do not matter. Which is why we’re saying it all the time,” said Delgado.

“Well, I wore it tonight just to represent for my community, for my people man. Me being a black man, I deal with the issues that we’re dealing with as a nation,” said Brown.

When asked if the council has discussed making any legislative changes to address the issues surrounding race and police, Delgado highlighted just how hard it’s going to be to be to enact any change.

“Whenever conversations are brought up, it’s difficult because people don’t have a sensitivity to race issues or issues of race in our community. And it’s uncomfortable for people to talk about. If you’re not talking gentle language in this community, you are seen as a trouble maker or somebody who’s always bringing up the topic of race.”