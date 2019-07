Southern Pines animal shelter is holding adoption events throughout the weekend by teaming up with local pet stores to reach new audiences.

Saturday’s event was held at Petsmart in Hattiesburg.

So far, the group has found over 300 animals families and homes in the Hattiesburg area.

Southern Pines officials say they’re holding another adoption event Saturday, at the Hattiesburg Petco from noon until 4 p.m.