Hattiesburg High to hold in-person graduation ceremony

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Seniors around the country have been graduating under less than ideal circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, one Pine Belt school said they’re making in-person graduation happen.

Seniors at Hattiesburg High School will be getting their diploma’s in-person Friday, June 26.

“We wanted to stay as close as traditional as possible with COVID-19 going on, we understood that, yeah there were some limitations and some things that we were not going to be able to do,” said Hattiesburg High School Principal Eric Boney.

School administrators said safety is their top priority. Only 50 people will be inside the gymnasium at once, which inlcudes on 20 students at a time.

Students will graduate in groups, and while they wait, they will be with their families six feet apart from everyone else as shown by the markings on the floor.

Administrators said this system will allow them to keep graduation safe and in-person rather than a virtual ceremony.

Students expressed that they are excited to walk across the stage.

“I mean it’s a great feeling seeing that like, since all of this coronavirus started, we weren’t able to do as much as we were supposed to do to finish the year out. So it’s good that like on the back-end we get to get like somewhat of a real graduation making us feel like we’re still cared about,” said Caleb Tart.

“This is.. it’s just… I can’t even put into words how much this means to me. You know we’ve been waiting so long for this moment and I can’t just express how excited I am,” said Carmen Brown.

The graduation will be held from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Masks are required for entry.

