Hattiesburg leaders restrict travel for city employees due to coronavirus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – While there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker met with other city leaders on Monday to discuss potential impacts of the virus.

On Tuesday, the City of Hattiesburg’s administrative team issued a memo to employees restricting out of town city-sponsored travel for 45 days. This measure is being implemented to lessen the potential impacts of the transmission of coronavirus.

Barker stated, “The spread of COVID-19 potentially poses significant challenges for our community, and we want to prepare and make responsible decisions that can best keep our citizens and their families healthy and safe. For these reasons and more, we are working diligently with our subject matter experts in the medical community and taking extra precautions on the front-end.”