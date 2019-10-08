Hattiesburg library holds Flowers of Hope Project

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- The Library of Hattiesburg has teamed up with local stain glass artists to create Pine Belt Flowers of Hope.

The Flowers of Hope Project is a way for artists around the Pine Belt to honor those who are fighting breast cancer.

Each artist dedicates a piece of artwork in honor of someone battling this disease.

Sean Farrell, Director of The Library of Hattiesburg Petal and Forrest County says he hopes the artwork will bring joy to those fighting breast cancer.

“It brings to mind the ever-presence of breast cancer. It salutes the courage of those breast cancer survivors, and it really provides some inspiration we hope for people who are suffering from this disease as well as their family.”

Farrell says that he is in awe of the support the Hattiesburg community has for people fighting this battle and hopes the library has encouraged people to keep fighting.

“All I can say is I am in awe of the courage of the breast cancer survivors and I am so appreciative of the artists that take their time creating these wonderful pieces of art saluting those folks.”

The purpose of the exhibit is to remind people that they are not alone.