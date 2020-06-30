Hattiesburg man charged in ongoing shooting investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police charged a man in connection to an ongoing shooting investigation.

Deaundre Bates, 23, has been charged with shooting into a dwelling, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and drive-by shooting. Investigators said the shooting happened on May 10 around 1:00 a.m. in the 100 block of West 5th Street.

No injuries were reported during the shooting. Police said additional arrests are pending.

