Hattiesburg man pleads guilty to bank robbery

GULFPORT, Miss – Clifford Randell Montague, 53, of Hattiesburg, pled guilty Friday to bank robbery.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Michelle A. Sutphin, Special Agent in Charge of Mississippi FBI, made the announcement.

Montague robbed a credit union in Gautier, Mississippi, in February.

Police say Montague handed a teller a note threatening to shoot if she did not put money in a bag. Montague went on to rob a bank in Pace, Florida, on March 4, and another bank in Ellisville, Mississippi on March 18. Each time, Montague used a note. He was stopped in Memphis, Tennessee, driving a stolen car from Florida and confessed to FBI agents.

Montague will be sentenced by Judge Ozerden on November 25, 2019. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.