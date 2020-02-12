Severe Weather Tools

Hattiesburg man sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm

News
Posted:

HATTIESBURG, (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

30-year-old Marcus Foster was arrested on February 11, 2019, after he was found in possession of two firearms during the search of an apartment in Forrest County. He has prior convictions in Forrest County for burglary of a dwelling and receipt of stolen property.

Foster was indicted on July 24, 2019, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pled guilty on October 3, 2019.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Hattiesburg Police Department investigated the case.

