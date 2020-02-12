Hattiesburg man sentenced for being felon in possession of firearm

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Alfred McCaskill, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to serve 41 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, McCaskill has previous convictions in Forrest County for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of cocaine. On February 27, 2019, while still on state probation, McCaskill was found in possession of a firearm during a traffic stop in Forrest County. He fled on foot and evaded law enforcement until his arrest in April 2019.

McCaskill was indicted on July 24, 2019, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pled guilty before Judge Starrett on October 3, 2019. In adjudicating McCaskill’s sentence, Judge Starrett specifically indicated that his federal confinement would run consecutive to whatever confinement he receives related to his state charges. United States Attorney’s Office

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Hattiesburg Police Department investigated the case.