Hattiesburg non-profits helping during COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Every month, a group called Edwards Street Fellowship Center helps families by providing food, mentoring, and tutoring them. 12 News spoke to the executive director who said the group has seen a big increase in need since the start of the pandemic.

Ann McCullen, Executive Director, said, “We are continuing to see larger numbers, more than usual. Our average for this year is at least an eight percent increase, slightly higher than what we did in serving families in 2019.”

Edwards Street Fellowship Center also has a pet food bank.

The Executive Director said they want to reduce the burden on families.

LATEST STORIES: