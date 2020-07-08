Hattiesburg nurse sentenced in connection with pharmacy scheme

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WHLT) – U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst said Fallon Deneem Page, 37, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced Wednesday to serve 18 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for mail fraud in connection with a widespread compounding pharmacy scheme.

In August 2014, Page agreed to be paid $100 per referral of individuals she could locate with health insurance benefits to Medical Solutions of Ocean Springs, a business owned by co-defendant Dr. Shahjahan Sultan.

Once referred, Medical Solutions and a pharmacy located in Ocean Springs would determine whether the individual’s health insurance covered the cost of the expensive compounded medications prescribed by Dr. Sultan and dispensed by the pharmacy.

If covered, Page and other nurses would perform cursory medical examinations of the insured individuals in public places, such as parking lots or gas stations, and on occasions, Page would falsify some of the patient assessment responses. Dr. Sultan would then prescribe the expensive compounded medications.

On June 16, 2020, Dr. Sultan was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay restitution of $4,102,634.65 to Express Scripts for the Tricare claims, $582,280.79 to CVS Caremark for and $115,611.03 to Catamaran. A money judgment of more than $2.3 million was also ordered.

Page was also ordered to pay a monetary judgment of $9,500.

