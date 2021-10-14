Hattiesburg officers seize 546 ecstasy pills, over a 29-gram rock of meth during arrest

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested an individual with active warrants, who is also facing felony drug charges.

According to HPD, Byron Smith, 49, was arrested in the 1000 block of North 28th Avenue, shortly after officers responded to a report of a disturbance around 3 pm.

Officers seized 546 ecstasy pills, and just over a 29-gram rock of meth during the arrest.

Police said Smith who also has an active warrant through Forrest County, has now been charged with trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.

Smith has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.