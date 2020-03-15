1  of  2
Breaking News
Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge canceled

Hattiesburg Police arrest man for armed robbery on Hardy Street

News
Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man for armed robbery early Sunday morning. The incident happened in the 900 block of Hardy Street just before 4:00 a.m.

According to investigators, the suspect was spotted in a vehicle shortly after leaving the scene. Police arrested 41-year-old Nemiah Anderson of Hattiesburg on Melba Street in connection to the robbery.

Anderson was charged with armed robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone) and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He was booked into the Forrest County Jail. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories