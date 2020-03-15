Hattiesburg Police arrest man for armed robbery on Hardy Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man for armed robbery early Sunday morning. The incident happened in the 900 block of Hardy Street just before 4:00 a.m.

According to investigators, the suspect was spotted in a vehicle shortly after leaving the scene. Police arrested 41-year-old Nemiah Anderson of Hattiesburg on Melba Street in connection to the robbery.

Anderson was charged with armed robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone) and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.