Hattiesburg police arrest woman for shooting man

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a woman for shooting a man on Saturday, May 23. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North 25th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

Officers arrested Latisha White, 42, at the scene. She has been charged with one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Police believe the shooting was connected to a domestic related altercation between White and the victim. White was taken to the Forrest County Jail.