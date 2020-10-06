Hattiesburg Police department reports low crime rates for 2020

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-

Hattiesburg Police Department held a briefing on crime status from the first three quarters of the year. The department says crime rates are at its lowest in the last five years.

The Department reports more than 840 total offenses for the first three quarters of the year. Police say they’re seeing a lot of breaking and car thefts. They speculate those numbers may have increased due to the pandemic with many people losing their jobs. But the city says overall crime is down and Mayor Toby Barker credits the Police department.

“We have the very best when it comes to police departments and the progress weve made this year is because of the hard work of our men and women in uniform, on patrole in community relations, detectives, in traffic and specialized units. However, Hattiesburg is safer, when the community sees itself as a equal partner and an equal staple.” Toby Barker, Mayor of Hattiesburg

The Mayor says that crimes are solved through the help of the public, simply seeing something and saying something could stop more crimes from happening.

Police are warning in particular about people leaving their cars unlocked with guns inside, weapons the police department says could be used in other crimes