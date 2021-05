HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department honored the lives of two fallen officers on Friday.

May 9, 2021, marks six years since Officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate passed away in the line of duty.

Six years ago, on May 9, 2015, the Hattiesburg Police Department lost two heroes, officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate.

On Friday, the community, families and law enforcement gathered at their memorial to honor their lives.