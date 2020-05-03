Breaking News
Hattiesburg police investigate deadly hit-and-run

News
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday near J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive and Barnes Avenue.

Police said they discovered a juvenile female and an adult woman in the roadway. The adult was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. The juvenile died at the scene.

According to officers, the driver did not stop at the scene. If you have any information about the deadly hit-and-run, call Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

