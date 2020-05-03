Hattiesburg police investigate deadly hit-and-run

Linebacker Davion Taylor was the best player at South Pike High School, yet he played just six total quarters of football for the Eagles. Taylor’s family spent friday nights studying the bible and on Saturday’s they went to church.

Taylor still remembers how hard it was when he would wear his football jersey all day at school Friday just to part ways with his team after school while they went to get ready for the game and he went home. Missing bible study and church wasn’t an option, however, when Taylor turned 18, it was his turn to decide his future. He struggled after graduating high school to find community colleges to give him a chance to play football with limited game tape to show them. He sent several emails out to schools and did not hear back from any of them. Finally, Coahoma Community College took interest.