Hattiesburg police investigate death of woman on West 7th St.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating the death of a woman.
Officers responded to a home in the 800 block of West 7th Street around 8:30 Wednesday morning. They said the woman’s body was found outside the home.
A death investigation is underway. No other information has been released at this time.
