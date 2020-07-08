Breaking News
Hattiesburg police investigate death of woman on West 7th St.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating the death of a woman.

Officers responded to a home in the 800 block of West 7th Street around 8:30 Wednesday morning. They said the woman’s body was found outside the home.

A death investigation is underway. No other information has been released at this time.

