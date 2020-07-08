Hattiesburg police investigate death of woman on West 7th St.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Through the pandemic, we’ve changed how we interact with one another and changed how we grocery shop.

One thing that has not changed in Jackson: crime.

“Crime has been somewhat consistent and every now and then we see a spike,” City Council President Aaron Banks said.

In order to fix this, he said plans to prioritize funding for the police.

“We gotta literally put our money where our mouth is," Banks said. "We have to prioritize our policing efforts and make sure that they have everything they need so we can have a state of the art Police Department.”