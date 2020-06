HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Gerard Brent, 45, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Saturday, May 30, 2020, around 7:30 p.m. on James street, wearing a dark colored shirt and khaki pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you asked to contact HPD.