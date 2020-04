HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is working to solve a grand larceny auto incident that happened on Monday, April 20, 2020.

According to HPD, the incident occurred in the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 11, at The Circle K. A 2008 Kia Spectra, with the keys left inside and running, was stolen around 8:30 a.m. The image of the car below, is a 2008 Kia Spectra, resembling the one that was stolen.