Hattiesburg Police searching for suspect in possible weapon discharge

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Hattiesburg Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying who was responsible for potentially discharging a firearm Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to a report of a weapon possibly being fired near South 17th and Camp Street shortly before 11 a.m.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they were told by witnesses that two vehicles were parked near one another, and a loud noise was heard.

There have been no injuries reported.

If you have any additional information, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.