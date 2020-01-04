Hattiesburg Police searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

The incident occurred Saturday in the 900 block of Broadway Drive. Authorities are searching for an older model blue Ford pick-up truck, possibly resembling the second photo below.

If you know any information regarding the hit-and-run, contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867. Remember, you can remain anonymous and receive a reward for your information.