Hattiesburg Police: Two charged in shooting investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department charged two women in an ongoing shooting investigation that took place in the 900 block of Dabbs Street on February 18, around 12:30 p.m.

Lauren Johnson, 25, was arrested and charged with hindering prosecution.

Hailey Jones, 20, was arrested and charged with hindering prosecution and possession of a controlled substance (meth).

According to HPD, the shooting happened over a narcotics transaction.

Additional arrests are pending at this time.

