Hattiesburg police warn public of ongoing phone scam

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing scam, attempting to solicit funds from individuals.

Callers are posing as members of the Hattiesburg Police Department, claiming to be “Detective Sergeant Mike Harper” calling from 601-545-4964, stating you have unpaid fines, needing a handwriting sample, and missed court appearances, and you’ll be arrested if you don’t give them payment information over the phone. The scammers are asking for Greendot cards as forms of payment.

Police advise to never give anyone your personal or banking information over the phone. Do not ever purchase money cards, and read the numbers to an individual over the phone for a means of payment.

If you have any questions, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or the Hattiesburg Municipal Court.