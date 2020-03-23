Hattiesburg police warns community of healthcare solicitor

The shadow of a visiter is cast over a wall hit with debris from Sunday’s explosion, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Austin, Texas, a city that has seen five bombings that have killed two people and badly wounded four others since March 2. The recent blasts have sent a deep chill through a hipster city […]

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Hattiesburg Police would like to make the public aware of a solicitor making their way around city.

Officers have received multiple reports of a female going door to door claiming she is with “Samaritan Home Health, and represents the hospital.”

The female has not specified which hospital, and asks a variety of questions, attempting to gain entry into the individuals’ homes. She is possibly driving a black passenger car.

If you encounter this individual, please do not let her inside your home, or answer any of her questions, and contact Hattiesburg Police.