Hattiesburg Public School District safe reopen plan

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-

Leaders with the Hattiesburg School District believe masks are the way to go

Class is back in session Monday. The district intends for all staff and students to wear masks when on campus with additional masks available if students forget them.



We noticed from our data last year when students when students wore masks and were properly distanced and this year we are asking for a minimum of three feet if at all practical our numbers were low but I don’t say that lightly because one is a very small number until you and your child is that one so not only am i administrator im also a parent of two students who will be attending school on Monday so i want my child to be say as well as the children of other parents said Dr. Robert Williams, Hattiesburg Public School District Superintendent



The district also says they are ordering desk shields for each desk and have a three-part cleaning plan that will occur daily. But they are prepared if an outbreak occurs-teachers will be loading course work to online systems from the beginning of the school year in case there are any unexpected outbreaks during the school year.