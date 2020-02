HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- The city of Hattiesburg will be getting a new downtown route.

Mayor Barker will be joined by council members, as well as local and statewide government officials, at a press conference Saturday afternoon where they will discuss the receipt of $5.39M in funding to construct the new project.

This route will include a bridge over the Canadian National north-south rail line along Hall Avenue. Barker will also share project details, timelines and next steps.