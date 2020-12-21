Hattiesburg Receives Statewide Recognition for Planning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-The City of Hattiesburg was honored by the Mississippi Chapter of the American Planning Association’s 2020 Great Places Awards.

Hattiesburg was honored for its Historic District and for serving as home to many community events such as live music events and various farmer’s markets the city hosts. Of Hattiesburg’s greatest features, Town Square Park was recognized as the recipient for the Great Public Space Award.

“Town Square Park’s inclusion on the American Planning Association’s 2020 List of Great Places is a testament to the vision and work of so many community leaders who came before us,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “Over the course of nearly 25 years, people like Dr. Eddie Holloway, J. Ed Turner, Ed Blake, Sally Hughes, Sarah Newton and the persistent citizen leadership of the Hattiesburg Downtown Association have transformed a vacant lot into the heartbeat of community and entertainment in our city. This award pushes us to aspire further and cast an even greater vision for Town Square Park, Gordon’s Creek and our entire city.”

The Mississippi Chapter’s President made a special presentation to “giants in the field” for their impact on the planning industry. One was designated for Kévin Jordan, he served as the Housing Coordinator for the City of Hattiesburg’s Urban Development department. Jordan was honored for his tireless work on behalf of the citizens of Hattiesburg for 13 years as well as his work with members of the American Planning Association to increase transparency and the inclusion of all voices within the statewide chapter. Jordan passed away in April at the age of 58 from complications due to COVID-19.