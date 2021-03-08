Hattiesburg restaurants adjust to rollback of COVID-19 restrictions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Nearly a week after Governor Tate Reeves lifted capacity restrictions for restaurants in Mississippi, some businesses in Hattiesburg have seen an increase in customers.

Anora Walper is the general manager of Murky Waters BBQ and Blues. She said business has remained steady, and it is positive to see things getting better.

“Since everything was lifted with Gov. Tate Reeves, we have stayed steady perhaps a few more customers have dined in, but it’s truly been about the same,” she explained.

Walper said they have seen an increase in business due to the fact people are starting to feel safer since the restrictions have been lifted.

“I think with a lot of people getting vaccinated, I feel people are feeling more comfortable coming out. I feel less scared. I hope we stay busy and keep getting busier.”

There also less wait times for customers with the capacity limit being lifted.

William Jones, co-owner of Eastside Soul Food, said they will continue to enforce a mask policy.

“We love that he lifted the restrictions and everything, but we are still promoting safety with the mask because safety first,” said Jones.