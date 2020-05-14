Hattiesburg restaurants reopen outside dining

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, Hattiesburg restaurants were able to reopen, but the businesses are only offering outside dining.

On Wednesday, Mayor Toby Barker signed an executive order to allow restaurants to reopen Thursday, allowing 50 percent capacity.

Ron Savell, the owner of Patio 44 and Mugshots, said “Big day is when we get back open fully. Today is a better day. It gives us one more option to bring in revenue. We’ll take what we can get right now.”

Customers at Patio 44 said they are happy to be able to be out and socialize.