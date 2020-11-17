Hattiesburg Salvation Army asks for donations amid pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – With Thanksgiving and Christmas just weeks away, donations are needed more than ever because of the coronavirus pandemic. One Salvation Army in the Pine Belt said they had to make some adjustments to meet the needs of those in need.

I spoke to CAPTAIN Brian Hicks about the needs of the Salvation Army.

Captain Brian Hicks with the Salvation Army of Hattiesburg said they have had to be more creative this year to meet the needs of the community. “This year our goal is a 115,000, that 115,000 goes right back into our social services department to be able to help those that are coming to us especially during this time of the pandemic”

Last year in the Pine Belt, 11,488 people were helped through the Salvation Army.

The money raised throughout the year goes to help those in need the most.

“We cannot do what we do in the community without the help of the community. So we really, especially this time of year, look for community partners to come alongside us to help do what we do”

Captain Hicks said donations can be made directly at your local Salvation Army or through the app.

