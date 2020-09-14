Hattiesburg schools to go virtual on Tuesday due to weather

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Public School District is taking precautions ahead of Hurricane Sally. Leaders said students must students complete their assignments online on Tuesday, September 15.

According to the district, both the Purple group and Gold group students will follow the distance learning schedule for at-home learning.

At this time no decision has been made for students to attend school on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, We will continue to consult with Forrest County Emergency Management regarding any potential school closures for Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Robert Williams

Superintendent, Hattiesburg Public Schools

