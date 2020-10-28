Hattiesburg, Southern Miss brace for Hurricane Zeta

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Neighbors in Hattiesburg are bracing for impacts from Hurricane Zeta.

City leaders announced the 361 Shelter at 946 Sullivan Drive will be open at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. If neighbors need transportation, they can call the city’s action line at 601-545-4500 or the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800.

The University of Southern Mississippi also announces all of its locations in Hattiesburg and along the Gulf Coast will close at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday in anticipation of severe weather related to Hurricane Zeta.

Hattiesburg campus residence halls will remain open, while dining facilities will close at 3:00 p.m. Students who reside on campus may pick up to-go meals from The Fresh before 3:00 p.m.

The Hattiesburg Clinic Immediate Care, located at 104 Thornhill Drive, and Immediate Care-Petal, located at 50 Parkway Lane, Petal, will both close at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday due to the storm. All Hattiesburg Clinic locations are scheduled to operate under normal business hours, Thursday, October 29.

LATEST STORIES: