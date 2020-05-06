Hattiesburg students take Junior Beta Convention by storm

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Fourth and fifth grade students at Woodley Elementary School in Hattiesburg placed first through fifth place in the virtual Mississippi Junior Beta Convention.

Students usually meet at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi for the competition. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students were required to attend remotely.

For this year’s competition, students participated by testing on computers, creating videos and taking pictures of their submissions. The categories include Language Arts, Math and Social Studies. Twenty-one students at Woodley placed in the competition.

Principal Felica Morris said her Beta Club students are self motivated and are willing to take the initiative.