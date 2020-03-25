Hattiesburg to host mask drive-thru and drop-off event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg will host a mask drive-thru and drop-off event at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center (220 West Front Street) from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., March 26 – March 28.

The goal is to assist Hattiesburg’s health care community, first responders and a general need for personal protective equipment

Instructions:

Donors with one case or fewer are asked to drive up in the right lane on West Front Street in front of Jackie Dole Community Center. Do NOT get out of your vehicle. City of Hattiesburg employees will meet you to unload your donation.

Any business/donor that would like to donate several cases or a large load of masks can take a right at West Railroad Street (between City of Hattiesburg’s Engineering Building and Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center) and pull up to the back entrance. The driver will stay in vehicle. City of Hattiesburg employees will unload.

All motorists who frequently drive through West Front Street as a part of their daily commute are to approach the area with caution and patience.

City employees will sort masks according to industry, and they will be distributed to local health care community, first responders and essential services.

There will also be an additional opportunity to give blood this week with Merit Health Wesley. Walk-in or appointments via redcrossblood.org or 1-800-Red Cross.