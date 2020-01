HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is working to find a missing woman.

According to HPD, 40-year-old Tanita Frazier was last seen on November 12, 2019, in the 1300 block of James Street at her place of employment.

Frazier drives a red 2004 Toyota Highlander. The license plate reads: FRD 1460.

If you have any information on Fraizer’s whereabouts, call HPD at 601-544-7900.