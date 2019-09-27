Hattiesburg Zoo hosts last “storytime” of the year

Every Friday throughout August and September, the Hattiesburg Zoo hosts its Story Time series at 11:00 AM.

Story Time is held in the zoo’s education room. An EdZOOcation staff member reads books to children and allows them to see some animals close up.

“Story Time is a fantastic time of the year where we have kids five and under preferably come in,” said Jeremy Cumpton, Director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife. “It’s an enriching atmosphere. They have coloring sheets. There are different things that they can manipulate with their hands. And then they get to hear an amazing story that we read with an animal that goes along with that story. “

Story Time is an amazing place where children get to develop their love of reading and compassion towards animals.

“Our main focus is to help children from a young age make that connection with nature. So whenever they are older they can sympathize or empathize with nature and be willing to fight for it whenever they become of age and be willing to do so,” Cumpton said.

The next Story Time is scheduled for January and February of 2020.